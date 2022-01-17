Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $7,931,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,315,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,333,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $520.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $609.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

