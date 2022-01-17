Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.