Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 645.0% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

NYSE V opened at $214.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

