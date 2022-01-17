Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,102.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,424.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,459.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

