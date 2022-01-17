Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.