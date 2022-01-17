Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.30.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,302,017 shares of company stock valued at $396,912,545. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.28 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

