Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 26 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $396.89 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

