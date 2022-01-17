William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 40,321 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,321 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $78,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

SKY stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

