William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 27,424 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $90,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 62,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,926,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 17.7% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 20.4% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $550.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $634.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

