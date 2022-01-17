William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Align Technology worth $64,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $524.63 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

