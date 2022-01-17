William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 341,857 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 341,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Chemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chemed by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chemed by 31.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $485.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.69. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

