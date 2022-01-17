William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.86% of Owens & Minor worth $67,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

