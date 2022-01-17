William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $78.34 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,321 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $78,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.9% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKY opened at $68.24 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

