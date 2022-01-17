William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $52.79 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 359.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $307.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

