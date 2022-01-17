William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $153.50 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $153,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,280,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Novanta by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,045,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $155.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

