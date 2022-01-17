William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $134.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $134,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.60.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $322.05 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

