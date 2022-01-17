William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $119.40 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 615,731 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Chart Industries worth $119,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2,365.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $133.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

