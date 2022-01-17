William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $119.40 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6,827.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Chart Industries worth $119,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chart Industries by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $133.53 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

