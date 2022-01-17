William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,957 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Celsius worth $143,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 448.59 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

