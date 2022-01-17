William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,734,040 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 49,614.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of TSEM opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

