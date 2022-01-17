WHALE (WHALE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $11.66 or 0.00027583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $85.16 million and $1.10 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

