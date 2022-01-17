WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 550.0 days.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. WH Smith has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Get WH Smith alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.