WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of WestRock worth $25,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $46.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.