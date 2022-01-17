WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WRK opened at $46.91 on Monday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

