West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings per share of $3.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $28.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

WFG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.27. 319,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,330. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

