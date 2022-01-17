Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of Welltower worth $103,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Welltower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.51 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

