Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WFC traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,739,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,738,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

