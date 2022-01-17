Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WFC traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,739,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,738,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
