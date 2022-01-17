Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $68.83 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

