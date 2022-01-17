Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,232 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,379,779 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 70,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

