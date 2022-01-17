Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.