Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT opened at $31.91 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.