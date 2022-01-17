Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Schrödinger by 41.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

