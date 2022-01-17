Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.35 Million

Analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to announce $319.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.79 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

WEBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEBR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 386,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,369. Weber has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

