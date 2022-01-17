Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $333.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.