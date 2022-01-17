Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of WRE opened at $26.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.