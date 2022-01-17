Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

