Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

