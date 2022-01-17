Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

NYSE:V opened at $214.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

