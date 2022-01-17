Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPCE. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.