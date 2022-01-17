ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report sales of $20.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.22 million and the lowest is $20.11 million. ViewRay reported sales of $18.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.84 million to $69.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $95.09 million, with estimates ranging from $88.09 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $785.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

