Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 135,571 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OI opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.