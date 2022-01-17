Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $95.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $293,320. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

