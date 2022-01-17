Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $447,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRO opened at $19.47 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

