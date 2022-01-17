Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 243.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 141,067 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PSB stock opened at $174.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.15. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.20 and a 1-year high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

