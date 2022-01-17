Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 447.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Standex International by 134.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.