Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,455 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in XPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in XPEL by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,800 shares of company stock worth $21,934,480. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

