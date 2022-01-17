VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.06 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and $15,100.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.91 or 0.07613958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.37 or 1.00009532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007724 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,360,529 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.