Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.22

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.22 and last traded at C$19.98, with a volume of 223772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.90.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.