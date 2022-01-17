Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,062,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

