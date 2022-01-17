Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 317,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,445.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.